Director Pushpendra Nath Misra's Hindi movie Ghoomketu starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ragini Khanna and Anurag Kashyap failed to strike a chord with everyone as it has got mixed reviews and rating from the audience.

Ghoomketu is a drama comedy film, which has been written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl under the banners Phantom Films and Sony Pictures. This much-awaited comedy film premiered on Zee 5 on May 22.

Ghoomketu story: The movie is the story of an aspiring writer (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) from a UP village called Mahona. He runs away to Mumbai to become a Bollywood writer in 30 days. His family uses their political connections to pressure the police to bring him back. A lazy corrupt officer (Anurag Kashyap) is assigned the case to find him in 30 days. What happens next forms the crux of the film.

Analysis: Ghoomketu entertains you from start to end with its abundance of humour. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Ragini Khanna, Brijendra Kala, Ila Arun and Raghubir Yadav have delivered brilliant performances, which are the highlights of the movie. The film has good technical values, but the writing of its story and screenplay are not up to the mark, say the audience.

Here are some audiences' reviews of Ghoomketu shared on Twitter:

Somesh Sinha @SinhaSomesh

#FinalVerdict: ENTERTAINING. Rating: #GhoomketuReview: Director @mahonawala's #Ghoomketu succeeds in entertaining you from start to end. It is abundantly rich in humour and most importantly, has the right set of actors to carry off those roles with aplomb. It's a joyride! #GhoomketuReview: #Ghoomketu belongs to everyone. @Nawazuddin_S is magnificent in a role that seems tailor-made for him. @iraginikhanna is outstanding from start to end. @brijkala, @anuragkashyap72 and #RaghubirYadav are superb. #IlaArun and @swanandkirkire lend able support.

Chinmay Nakhwa @ChinmayNakhwa

I had a good laugh watching #Ghoomketu Interesting characters with good humour but I kept on craving for more of the amazing #NawazuddinSiddiqui #GhoomketuReview

Durgesh Patel @Durgesh05239023

Just watched #Ghoomketu On #ZEE5 I loved it. Sir you are fantastic and dada and bua I loved your character.

Raj Verma @iamtherajverma

The unpredictable story with of #Ghoomketu directed by @mahonawala sir. With the cast @anuragkashyap72 & @Nawazuddin_S .. they made it more specialBlack heart... the story is neutral but @anuragkashyap72 sir made it amazing..#GhoomketuOnZEE5 #GhoomketuReview

M.ratings @m_ratings

A delightful madness of a film surroundd wid funny charactrs, #Ghoomketu is a very well executed & directed film. d perfrmances by d actors r impressive especially by #Ilaarun & #NawazuddinSiddiqui, dis film hs a quircky&unique screenply which makes dis comedy drama diffrent frm oders

Abhishek Jain @FilmyKeeeda

The film on writing lacks every aspect of writing. Be it script or screenplay. Very disappointing. Nothing except the cast is good in #Ghoomketu #GhoomketuReview

PeepingMoon @PeepingMoon

#GhoomketuReview: 'Funny' #NawazuddinSiddiqui fails to pack a punch in this comedy gone wrong Rating: 2.5 moons

Film Companion @FilmCompanion

REVIEW: As the naïve but ambitious #Ghoomketu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is charming, but the film fails to match his sparkle

Narendra agnihotri @naren_agni