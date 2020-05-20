The trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ZEE5's Ghoomketu has hit the internet with a bang. It promises the audience to take them on a funny ride with twists.

What is in the Trailer?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui enacts the role of a struggling writer in the movie. The trailer begins with him narrating a horror story to his grandmother Santo which is played by Ila Arun. But his father his against his passion.

Despite opposition, Ghoomketu leaves to Mumbai in a bid to pursue a career in film industry. We are also introduced to crooked cop Anurag Kashyap, who is assigned to catch a missing person which is none other than Ghoomkeetu himself. He has one month deadline to catch Ghoomketu failing which he will be transferred to another place.

On the other hand, Ghoomketu meets producers, but none are impressed with his stories. He has money to survive only for one month and the cop has to find him in one month. The twist is they are neighbour and they do not realise it.

The Response

The trailer has all the elements to impress the audience. The witty one-liners and Nawazuddin's performance remain the major attractions. Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh's special appearances is other attraction.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Ghoomketu has met with positive reviews from the netizens. So far, it has got over six lakh views.

It is directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks. Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire, Ragini Khanna are in key roles, while Huma Qureshi, Chitrangada Singh and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani have also appeared in special characters.

The movie is ready for its digital release on 22 May.