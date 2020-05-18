The Metoo movement, which was acknowledged by the famous Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano in the year 2017 took the world by storm. The movement encouraged people all around the world to come out and share their survival stories of sexual assault and harassment, thus giving strength to those unfortunate enough, to be still bearing the scars of sexual misconduct to come out and bring the culprits to justice.

The djinn of #Metoo marked its presence in all walks of life and a number of high profile names were marred by it. From Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey a number of offenders were finally brought to justice due to the #metoo movement.

In India too, the movement saw a large number of people, particularly women's finally breaking their silence and calling out their wrongdoers. While most of these cases were from the commoners, still a number of influential names were seen lengthening the list of culprits from then Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar to Comedian Varun Grover to Director Producer Sajid Khan.

Although the movement could not sustain itself like it did in the west and began losing its momentum with a number of false allegations before finally dying out without much impact, many lives were changed by this or so it seemed at the moment.

Bollywood filmmaker Vikas Bahl was one such name among the many to have been pointed out. At the time of his name surfacing in the puddle of wrongdoers, he was met with a severe reaction. The effect of #metoo was such that he was sacked off of 'Super 30', the movie he was directing at the time and his directorial collaboration with his fellow filmmakers at 'Phantom Films' dissolved in solidarity with the accusers.

In the recent development of events, it has been reported that 'K'ueen (Queen of Indian serials starting with 'K') of the Television industry Ekta Kapoor is now all set to be producing a film with Vikas Bahal. The project which is reported to be a father-daughter comedy is being produced by Balaji films.

This has not gone well with the Gangs Of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap and reportedly, he's upset with Ekta Kapoor. Anurag, who is also a former partner of Vikas at phantom films, wasn't too delighted with the news as in the past he had landed his support to the cause and parted his ways with Vikas Bahal to show his support for the #Metoo movement.

He has openly criticised this partnership between Ms Kapoor and Bahl. Interestingly enough, Anurag who became the talk of the town after 'Gangs of Wasseypur' also has a sci-fi film lined up with Ekta and to be co-produced by Sunil Khetrapal. Will this union will affect the relationship of Ekta Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap? Only time will tell.