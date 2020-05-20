Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who awaits the release of Ghoomketu, which will have a digital release on OTT platform, had found himself in legal trouble a few years ago. The actor's sister-in-law had filed a complaint with Uttar Pradesh Police against the actor and his family alleging dowry harassment.

The woman, who was three months pregnant then, had alleged that Nawazuddin's family had tortured her for dowry and forced her to leave the house. In the police complaint, she had also said that Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor kicked her in the stomach when she refused to leave the house.

As reported by the Times of India, she had said in her complaint: "Ever since I got married to Minazuddin on May 31 (2016), I was being harassed to bring dowry with me. My husband also tried to have unnatural sex with me. On September 28, at 10 pm, Minazuddin and his four siblings, including Nawazuddin, Faizuddin, Mazuddin and Saima, started forcing me to return to my house. Because it was night, I pleaded with them that I would go the next day, but they didn't listen to me and started beating me up and pushed me outside the house."

Nawazuddin denies allegations:

However, the Sacred Games actor had denied the allegations and said that his brother's wife was defaming him for publicity. Nawazuddin had defended himself by releasing the CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on the night of September 28.

Explaining the footage, the actor had said that the real culprit behind it was his sister-in-law's uncle and his wife. "I am just contradicting all the allegations that have been made against me. I'm falsely charged by my sister-in-law because I am a soft target for her. She wants to get publicity from all this," Nawazuddin was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

"I'm an actor, so that could also be a reason for her allegations. Had it happened with a common man, it would not have made headlines," he had added. Talking about hitting the woman in her stomach, the talented actor had said that he had not even touched her and the CCTV footage was the proof to it.

Nawazuddin's wife seeks divorce

Meanwhile, on May 19, Nawazuddin made headlines after he was served with divorce notice by his wife of 11 years, Aaliya. In an interview, Ms Siddiqui revealed that the couple had been having problems for the last ten years and she used the lockdown as an opportunity to end the marriage.