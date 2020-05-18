In a major setback to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his wife Aaliya Siddiqui has sent a legal notice to him seeking a divorce over their troubled marriage.

Confirming the development, Aaliya told Zee News that several problems had cropped up in their marriage that had been going on for the past few years. She said that most of the issues were because of Nawazuddin and his brother. The issues were serious ones but she thought it shall too pass soon. But little did she know that the ongoing issues will lead to her divorce. However, she refused to share any details about the problems she was facing in their marriage.

Aaliya's lawyer had sent the legal notice to Nawazuddin via email and WhatsApp on May 7. The actor is yet to respond to the notice.

"Yes, it is to confirm that we have sent a legal notice to Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The notice was sent on behalf of Mrs Aaliya Siddiqui on May 7, 2020. Due to unprecedented COVID-19 times, the notice could not be sent through speed post. It has been sent through email as well as WhatsApp. Mrs Siddiqui, our client, has also said the notice through WhatsApp. However, Mr Siddiqui has not responded till date. I think he is just keeping quiet regarding the notice and ignoring it. The notice has been sent claiming maintenance and divorce. I would not like to get into the details of the notice regarding what are the contents and what are the allegations, but let me tell you that the allegations are quite serious and those are very sensitive to Mr Siddiqui as well as his family members," Aaliya's lawyer told Zee News in a video message.

Nawazuddin is currently in his hometown Budhana in Uttar Pradesh and his family had been under home quarantine after he recently travelled to the state.