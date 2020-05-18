Travelling right now is filled with hurdles. Even though the lockdown is slowly lifting, the risk remains apparent. Moreover, the situation is not yet under control. Life has to go on and many are trying to make sure that it does including celebrities.

Nawazudding Siddiqui travelled to Budhana from Mumbai and upon arrival in UP was put under quarantine for 14 days. While his family and he have tested negative thankfully, precautions are still necessary.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui quarantined in UP

The Coronavirus pandemic has made many things uncertain, many have had to put off visiting their hometowns. They've also had to postpone celebration. Still, festivals like Eid are always better with family. There's no denying that.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui travelled to Budhana in UP to celebrate Eid. Upon arrival from Mumbai him along with his entire family were put under quarantine for the next 14 days. The actor had taken a travel pass to reach his home state. Due to travelling, the family was placed under quarantine till May 25th.

The actor along with his mother, brother and sister-in-law have all been placed under quarantine. They travelled in his personal vehicle, when they arrived in UP they were tested for Coronavirus and their reports came back negative. The actor revealed that they had to undergo screening at 25 points in the journey.

The actor was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Athiya Shetty, his next outing will be in Ghoomketu with Anurag Kashyap that will be releasing on ZEE5.