In what has come as a huge shock to the many, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife has sent a legal notice for divorce to the actor. His wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, has sent the legal notice asking to end their 11-year-long marriage and seeking maintenance. As per Aaliya's lawyer, the notice was sent on May 7 through WhatsApp and e-mail owing to the unavailability of speed-post but, Siddiqui hasn't responded to it yet.

Before Aaliya, Nawazuddin was married for a brief period to Sheeba. Currently in Budhana, to be by his mother's side after his sister's death, Nawazuddin has been making news for his life off-screen. Apart from confessing to having one night stands, the actor had also revealed once that he was dating Miss India Niharika Singh during and soon after the release of Miss Lovely.

Relationship with Miss India

In his book, An Ordinary Life, which he later withdrew, talking about how his relationship with Miss India Niharika Singh began, Nawazuddin had said, "After some days I invited her over for a home-cooked meal, a mutton dish which was my speciality.

She politely agreed and came over. The dish I had made for her turned out to be absolutely terrible. But she was too well mannered to say so. Not only did she eat everything that was on her plate, but she praised it as well. 'Now you come to my house, Nawaz. I will cook mutton for you,' she said warmly."

He further wrote, "For the very first time I went to Niharika's house. I rang the doorbell, slightly nervous. When she opened the door, revealing a glimpse of the house, I was speechless with amazement.

A hundred, or so it seemed, little candles flickered beautifully. She wore soft faux fur, looking devastatingly gorgeous, her beauty illuminated even more in the candlelight. And I, being the lusty village bumpkin that I am, scooped her up in my arms and headed straight for the bedroom. We made passionate love. And just like that, out of the blue, I began a relationship with Niharika Singh, a relationship which I did not know then would last for almost one and a half years."

Being selfish

"Like all girls, Niharika obviously expected some of the sweet conversations that lovers have, to take place between us. But I was quite a selfish bastard. I had a plain aim: go to her house, make out and leave. I could not talk lovey-dovey too much. It finally struck her that I was a rascal who cared only for himself. (Actually, all the girls I have ever been with have had this same complaint about me. I would only come to them for my own needs. Otherwise, I might not even take their calls.) When I went to her place next, she was wearing a silk robe.

I ran my hand over its coolness around her waist, grabbing her but she pushed me away. 'No, Nawaz!' she said. 'I won't meet you again. This is enough.' I pleaded I cried, I apologised. I said I wouldn't repeat my mistakes again. I would be more thoughtful, a better lover. But she remained adamant. She had had enough. She had been hurt too many times. So that was that we broke up cutting off all contact."

Niharika's version

Niharika had later named Nawazuddin Siddiqui in #metoo movement and spoke about how he had tried to grabbed her at her own home and didn't let go. She had also called him a, "sexually repressed Indian man whose toxic male entitlement grew with his success is hardly surprising." She said that Nawazuddin forced her to be in a relationship with her and since she was surrounded by only fake people, Nawazuddin being his real-self always made her stay in that relationship.