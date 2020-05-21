The trailer of Anurag Kashyap's Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai starring Saiyami Kher, Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande is getting positive reviews from audiences, who can't wait for its release on Netflix till June 5.

Saiyami Kher announced the release of Choked on May 19. The actress tweeted, "Only @anuragkashyap72 could have imagined me like this & backed me up! Pleasure starring opp the fabulous Roshan Matthew. Complexities of a middle class family beautifully written by @misterbistar A film VERY close to my heart. #Choked premieres 5th June, only on @NetflixIndia."

Netflix India released the trailer of Choked on YouTube. Saiyami Kher tweeted its link and wrote, "While playing Sarita, I've experienced everything from joy to rage; greed to heartbreak & hope. I hope you'll come along for the ride! #Choked out on 5th June only on @NetflixIndia Directed by @anuragkashyap72 @roshanmathew22 @misterbistar."

The trailer shows that Choked is based on demonetization announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 9, 2016. The Netflix show is the story of a hapless bank cashier whose life takes an unexpected turn when she finds a source of unlimited money in her own kitchen. What happens when the world becomes suspicious of her newfound fortunes forms the crux of the film.

Many audience including some celebs and critics are impressed with the trailer of Choked. They say that Anurag Kashyap's story and direction, Saiyami Kher and others' performances and background score are going to be big attractions of this movie, which they can't wait to watch as it releases online.

Here are some celebs and audience reviews of Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai:

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra: I love his work and I going to watch it as it drops ! ( And I was going to produce Paanch so it can be said that I was one of the first to recognise his brilliance )

Looking Stellar Fisted hand Congrats @SaiyamiKher@anuragkashyap72 #RoshanMathew and the entire team of #Choked

#Choked Trailer looks like Contemporary Tumbbad without Hastar+ Commentary on Demonetisation. Ek achhi title tho rakh lete, Trailer looked nice.

The Trailer of @NetflixIndia Original #Choked is released.Seems to be an interesting plot around the #Demonitization! @SaiyamiKher takes the front seat in trailer. Will She take the front seat in the movie too? Need to wait to watch on June 5!

The new Netflix film Choked is looking interesting and promising. @anuragkashyap72 back in his vintage form. Read what the fans have to say about the film. #Choked #Netflix

