In a horrifying incident, a 16-year-old boy stabbed his 15-year-old female cousin for talking on the phone late at night.

The incident happened in Ghaziabad in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when the boy woke up at 1:30 am to find his cousin talking on the phone and in a fit of rage, he took and knife and stabbed her three to four times, reports Hindustan Times.

He then went to the police station that night to turn himself in.

"The boy had woken up late at night and found that his cousin was speaking to a boy over the phone. He got infuriated and picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed her three or four times. He told us that he had asked her sister to stay away from the boy but she continued to remain in touch with that person," Atish Kumar Singh, circle officer (city 2) was quoted as saying by HT.

The boy did not know which police station to go to and had gone to the Kotwali station instead of the Sihani Gate police station.

The girl was taken to the hospital to receive medical treatment. "The girl was rushed to a government hospital in Ghaziabad and later referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi where she is under treatment. The family of the girl was reluctant to give a police complaint but later gave us a one on Monday afternoon. The girl has suffered injuries to her stomach and hands," Singh said.

After taking the girl's statement, the police filed an FIR under section (307) of the Indian Penal Code. While the boy maintained that he stabbed the girl while she was talking on the phone, in the family's complaint, they wrote that the girl was stabbed while she was sleeping.