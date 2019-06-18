A Mumbai woman has filed a case of sexual assault, cheating and intimidation against CPI(M) senior leader and Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's eldest son Binoy Balakrishnan Kodiyeri.

The 33-year-old woman, a bar former dancer, has accused Binoy of sexually exploiting her after promising to marry her, as per the complaint lodged with the Mumbai police at Andheri Oshiwara police station. The FIR states that the woman had met Binoy back in 2009 when she was working at a dance bar in Dubai and that they have an 8-year-old son.

The woman alleged that she was working at Mehfil dance bar in Dubai when she first met Binoy, who was a regular there. He introduced himself as a businessman in the construction field and used to shower money over her in order to gain her trust. Gradually they both got close and Binoy used to call her constantly and give her expensive gifts. The FIR states that he had asked her to marry him and to quit her job as a dancer at the bar.

In 2009, Binoy took the woman to his house in Dubai and they started living together on the pretext of marriage and in 2010 she was shifted from Dubai to Mumbai. He had rented a flat for her in Andheri and used to visit her often.

On July 22, 2010, she gave birth to a child but Binoy still used to visit them frequently. After the child's birth when her mother confronted him on their marriage he said that they will get married before their child's first birthday. She alleged that whenever she asked about their marriage he would evade the questions by making excuses.

She said that in 2015, Binoy stopped funding them saying that the business was not good and that he will no longer be able to take care of them. After this, the woman never heard from Binoy until 2018, when she got to know that he was booked in Dubai for Rs 13 crore financial fraud.

Mumbai police starts probe

According to the reports, it was in 2018 that the woman got to know that Binoy was already married and was cheating her all the time. She then decided to file a complaint with the police for sexually abusing her.

An FIR under Section 376, 376 (2), 420, 504 and 506 for sexual assault, cheating and intimidation were registered against Binoy based on the basis of the complaint. Police say that further probe is necessary as the incident took place years back, reports Mathrubhumi.

However, Binoy has denied having any relationship with her although he admits that she knows her. He said that he received a letter from her six months back, in which she demanded Rs 5 crore from him. He also registered a case against the woman with the Kannur police, based on the letter.