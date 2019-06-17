After the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Ponzi scam the Bengaluru police has booked the top officials of another fraudulent firm, Karvy group for cheating its investors by promising huge returns.

Operating under many firms such as Karvy Private Wealth, Karvy Realty India Pvt Ltd, Karvy Stock Brokers and Karvy Capital, the Karvy group of companies had allegedly cheated its investors by promising them of a secure investment and 20 per cent returns.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karvy Private Wealth Abhijit Bhave and some other top shots of the group have been booked by the city police for criminal breach of trust and cheating after nine investors filed a complaint with the Basavangudi police for defrauding them to the tune of Rs 3.81 crore.

The complainants alleged that Karvy relationship managers called them repeatedly and even visited their residences. "They encouraged us to invest in the company, which would, in turn, invest in profit-making firms and get us good returns," a complainant said, reports Deccan Herald.

The managers had told complainants that investments would be handled by the Karvy Private Wealth CEO Abhijit Bhave, Real Estate Head Pravin Garle, Directors Kamodor Partha Sarathi, Yogendar Mika, Ashish Agarwal, Bhagavan Das Narang, regional heads Nithin Sabarwala, Praveenbai Bhagwanji Amlani, Nithin Saksena, Prathivadi Bhayankaram Ramapriyan, Venkatesh Sesha Ravi Prasad Chavali, Mumbai division head Chethan Deherkar and Basavanagudi Branch vice-president Thomas Stephen, adds the report.

Just like IMA, most of the complainants in Karvy have also invested a major part of their life savings in the firm hoping for a better future. Some had invested for their children's marriage while others hoping for a steady even income after their retirement. But it came as shock to the investors when the money flow halted suddenly two years back.