The Delhi Police had to battle a sword-wielding Gramin Sewa on Sunday when he got into an argument with PCR personnel after his vehicle allegedly grazed the police's car.

The incident occurred in Mukherjee Nagar when the Gramin Sewa vehicle driver grazed a police vehicle parked outside the station. An argument broke out between the driver and the PCR personnel which ended up with the driver pulling out a sword. He was overpowered by the police personnel in the area and arrested. One policeman suffered from a deep gash in his head, reports News18.

Before his arrest, the man had tried to attack as many as a dozen police personnel and had his friends from the Sikh community also help him. The accused's juvenile associate attempted to get into the vehicle and run away but ran over a policeman's leg in the process. He was detained by the police.

Many videos of the incident were shot on mobile phones and uploaded on social media after which they went viral. The videos showed the tempo driver wielding a sword and trying to attack the policeman while another showed him getting beaten up by the policemen.

After the driver was arrested, he accused the police of using unnecessary force and hitting him and his son mercilessly. The driver's arrest saw the Sikh community of the area come out onto the streets as a sign of protest. They even went to the extent of sitting outside the Mukherjee Nagar police station as a sign of protest on Sunday night.

Politicians also commented on the incident with a majority of them showing their support to the Sikh vehicle driver.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Rajouri Garden Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed that the policemen insulted the driver by attacking the turban. Sirsa went on to take part in the protests and sat outside the Mukherjee Nagar police station on Sunday night. He also called for the rustication of the policemen and said that he will be meeting with Police Commissioner, Amulya Patnaik, on Monday and the home ministry.

On Monday morning, Sirsa tweeted, "We have got three police officials suspended for their inhumane behaviour. Rest of them will also meet the same fate. Thanking all who came to protest with us. I have been told @AmitShah Ji has himself ensuring action in this regard."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted about the incident. He wrote, "Delhi Police brutality in Mukherjee Nagar is highly condemnable and unjustified. I demand an impartial probe into the whole incident & strict action against the guilty. Protectors of citizens can't be allowed to turn into uncontrolled violent mobsters."