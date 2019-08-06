Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to hit out against former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi as the latter asked for United Nations' (UN) and USA's intervention in the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Kashmir.

The whole episode started with the 39-year-old former Pakistan captain asking the UN and US President Donald Trump to intervene in the Kashmir situation for the betterment of the local population. This was after the Indian government announced on August 5 that they are scrapping Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per #UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us. Why was @UN created & why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression & crimes being committed in Kashmir against #Humanity must be noted. The @POTUS must play his role to mediate — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 5, 2019

Afridi questioned the UN and stated that the Kashmiris must be given their due rights according to the UN resolution. The all-rounder who is also popularly known as Boom Boom Afridi further said that Trump needs to play his role of a mediator.

"Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us. Why was UN created and why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression and crimes being committed in Kashmir against humanity must be noted. US President Donald Trump must play his role to mediate," his tweet read.

The 37-year-old former India cricketer also tweeted that Afridi should be lauded for bringing up the issue of unprovoked aggression and crimes against humanity regarding the Kashmiris. But Afridi has forgotten that it happens in POK and India will sort it out.

"Afridi is spot on guys. There is 'unprovoked aggression', there are 'crimes against humanity'. He should be lauded for bringing this up. Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in 'Pakistan Occupied Kashmir'. Don't worry, will sort it out son!" Gambhir wrote in another of the sparkling verbal clashes that have been taking place between the two.