Former Indian team manager and current Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput has reportedly given his application for the job of Indian cricket team's head coach. This application of the former Indian cricketer came after the ICC suspended Zimbabwe Cricket due to government interference.

According to reports, Rajpoot sent the application to BCCI before the deadline from Dubai airport while he was going to Canada.

BCCI invited fresh applications for the posts of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physio, strength and conditioning coach and administrative manager for the Men in Blue and July 30 was the deadline for submitting applications.

The 57-year-old former cricketer who played for India in both Tests and ODIs was the manager of the Indian team which lifted the ICC Cricket World T20 trophy in 2007. He has also coached Afghanistan, the domestic team of Assam and also a team in the T20 Mumbai League for two years.

According to a source close to him, the former Indian manager has requested BCCI that if they do not consider him for the head coach post then they can consider him as the batting coach.

The current coaching staff of the Men in Blue including Ravi Shastri as head coach, Sanjay Bangar as batting coach and Bharat Arun as bowling coach have been given an extension till the end of the West Indies tour.

Kapil Dev led BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee will pick the new coaching unit of the Indian team. The committee has Anshuman Gaikwad and Shantha Rangaswamy along with the former India captain.

The Men in Blue crashed out of the World Cup after getting defeated at the hands of New Zealand by 18 runs. The major blame fell on the team management for wrong selection of team and some vital decisions which cost India the match.

After India's exit, there were rumours that some of the players are not happy with the head coach, Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun. BCCI opened the doors of new applications for the coaching staff of the Indian team after the World Cup failure.