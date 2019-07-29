Former Indian all-rounder Robin Singh has reportedly stated that a change in the coaching unit of Team India is needed immediately, looking at the future. As reported by The Hindu, he mentioned that under the current head coach Ravi Shastri, the Men in Blue have lost two successive semifinals in the Cricket World Cups and have also not been successful in the World Twenty20 championship. He added that removing Ravi Shastri will be good for the Indian team keeping the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in mind.

"Under the current coach, India has lost in the semi-finals of two successive ODI World Cups, and in the last four stage of the World Twenty20 championship as well," Singh told The Hindu.

"Now is the time to prepare for the 2023 World Cup and a change could be good for the side," the former India international further said.

Robin Singh has applied for the head coach post after the BCCI invited applications. He was a part of the Indian support staff as the fielding coach from 2007 to 2009. During his tenure, India had won the inaugural ICC World T20 championship and also achieved many other milestones including winning the 2008 triangular ODI series trophy in Australia.

BCCI has invited applications for the posts of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physio, strength and conditioning coach and administrative manager for the Men in Blue.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has handed the responsibility of picking the head coach to Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy as they form the new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of BCCI.

India crashed out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in the semi-final losing to New Zealand by 18 runs. After India's exit from the World Cup, many controversies regarding the team selection and dissensions within the team sprung up. Rumours started to spread about a rift within the Indian team and formation of two groups, one on skipper Virat Kohli's side while the other supporting Rohit Sharma. There were even rumours that many players wanted Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun out.