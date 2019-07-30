The selection panel, which has been convened to pick the next Indian head coach, is looking for a candidate who is a good and efficient planner and also possesses strong man-management skills to guide the senior national team.

BCCI has invited applications for the position of the head coach and support staff for the men's side, with incumbent Ravi Shastri and his team given automatic entry in the recruitment process.

A Cricket Advisory Committee comprising of Kapil Dev, former coach Anshuman Gaekwad and former women's captain Shanta Rangaswamy has been constituted to pick the next head coach of India.

"You have to be a good man-manager and a good planner," Gaekwad told Reuters over a phone call. "These are the two aspects which are most important. There are so many other aspects which you have to take into consideration."

'Technical knowledge is obviously important'

"Technical knowledge is obviously important because without that you can't plan," Gaekwad further added.

The BCCI has invited applications for the positions of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physiotherapist, strength and conditioning coach as well as an administrative manager.

The incumbents have been given an extension till the end of the West Indies series. New coaching staff is expected to be in place before the commencement of India's home season, which kicks off with a series against South Africa.

However, just before jetting off for Florida, Indian captain Virat Kohli backed Ravi Shastri to continue as the coach. He said that the current coach shared a great equation with the players.

"With Ravi bhai all of us have a great camaraderie, everyone in the team shares mutual respect and we have done really well together as a group," Kohli told reporters on Monday.

"We'll definitely be very happy if he continues as coach, but as I said it is upon the CAC to seek my advice or opinion if they want. Right now, I haven't been contacted at all," he further added.

Gaekwad also said that the panel might not consult the skipper before arriving at a decision.

"We chose the women's coach, we didn't have any inputs from anyone. It's not compulsory that we have to talk to them or not talk to them, either way," said Gaekwad.