Cristiano Ronaldo might have had a great start to the Fifa World Cup 2018, but the Portugal skipper has company at the top in the Golden Boot stakes, with Romelu Lukaku joining the Real Madrid man on four goals after a second consecutive brace for Belgium.

Having scored two late goals in the 3-0 win over Panama, Lukaku was in a good position to get his name on the scoresheet again, considering the opponents were Tunisia, who, while being no pushovers, aren't exactly the strongest of teams in this Fifa World Cup in Russia.

And that proved to be the case, with Lukaku taking his goals quite brilliantly.

Belgium got off to a great start, with Eden Hazard winning and scoring a penalty, but it was Lukaku's finishes that stood out in this polished Belgium performance.

Coming into this match after receiving a bit of criticism from his captain Hazard, and that too despite scoring a couple of goals, Lukaku certainly had something to prove, and his overall contribution to this game was much better.

Accused of playing far too ahead of the rest of the Belgium attackers, Lukaku was more involved this time around, and the fact that he is in confident mood as far as his finishing is concerned was evident.

Lukaku's first goal was all about the movement. After Dries Mertens stole the ball from Ali Maaloul, it looked like the Napoli playmaker would not have a ball to play through to his striker, with the Tunisia defender squeezing the space.

Lukaku, seeing that though, changed his run, went to the outside of Syam Ben Youssef and just like that allowed Mertens to find the pass into space. There was still a bit of work to be done, having received the pass, but Lukaku was more than up to it, firing the ball into the bottom corner across the goalkeeper.

His second goal was also about some good movement, with that chance again coming courtesy a mistake from Maaloul.

This time the wing-back Thomas Meunier was the beneficiary, and the defender did really well, taking his time, waiting for Lukaku to make his run, before slipping in a pass in behind the Tunisia defence.

Again, there was plenty to do for Lukaku from there, but he did it perfectly one more time, just lifting the ball over the goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha with his weaker right foot.

Lukaku might have had a few more goals in the second half, but Roberto Martinez, the manager decided to take him off early. However, this was another encouraging performance from the Manchester United man, one that takes him smash-bang level with Ronaldo, who started this Fifa World Cup 2018 with a hat-trick, before scoring the winner for Portugal in their second group game.

With both Portugal and Belgium having one more group match remaining and then, most likely, a last 16 game to come as well, there is plenty more chances for Ronaldo and Lukaku to add to their tally.

It will be interesting to see, who jumps ahead in this particular Golden Boot battle, and if somebody else leapfrogs them as the tournament moves ahead.

Top goalscorers of Fifa World Cup 2018 so far (after the Belgium vs Tunisia match):

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 4.

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) 4.

Denis Cheryshev (Russia) 3.

Diego Costa Spain (3).

Six players on 2 goals (Artem Dzyuba, Harry Kane, Ahmed Musa, Luka Modric, Mile Jedinak, Philippe Coutinho).