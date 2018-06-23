Romelu Lukaku might have a thing or two to show Eden Hazard after copping criticism from his team-mate when Belgium face off against Tunisia in Moscow with qualification to the knockout rounds of the Fifa World Cup 2018 in sight.

Despite scoring two goals in Belgium's 3-0 win over Panama, Hazard wasn't too happy with Lukaku's overall contribution in the game, making his feelings pretty clear after the match.

"I told Romelu at half-time that we needed him," Hazard said after the game against Panama. "He was hiding away on his own up front in the first half.

"Even though we have good players, it is not easy for us to play with a man short."

That half-time talk seemed to work, because Belgium, as a whole, were much better and more potent, with Dries Mertens' brilliant opening goal setting them on their way to a comfortable win.

Lukaku, though, would have been stung a little by the criticism, and the Manchester United striker will, no doubt, want to show how effective he can be – with and without the ball.

Roberto Martinez said he was happy with how patient Belgium stayed, despite being frustrated by the Panama defence, and the manager knows, with the firepower in their line-up – Hazard, Lukaku, Mertens and Kevin de Bruyne – no defence can be assured of keeping them out.

Tunisia will still be reeling from conceding a late winner against England, and while they would have, admittedly, been lucky to come away with a point from that game, they will also try and take the positives and see if they can turn that into a strong result against Belgium.

Team news:

Belgium: The two veteran centre-backs – Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen – are expected to miss out again, due to groin and hamstring problems. That would mean Dedryck Boyata getting another game in the Belgium back-three, alongside Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

Martinez is not expected to make any changes to the starting XI that beat Panama, which means another game of the exciting foursome of De Bruyne, Hazard, Lukaku and Mertens.

Tunisia: Mouez Hassan was forced off with a shoulder injury early on in the game against England, and that injury has ruled the goalkeeper out of the remainder of the Fifa World Cup 2018. Farouk Ben Mustapha is again expected to take his place.

There could be other changes to the starting XI too, with right-back Ali Maaloul expected to make way for Oussama Haddadi.