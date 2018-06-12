Belgium head into the 2018 FIFA World Cup as the favourites, yet again. After disappointing campaigns in the 2014 edition and at the 2016 Euro Championships, the pressure is on Roberto Martinez to make the most out of what is being dubbed as the golden generation of Belgian football.

Having landed in Russia with a star-studded squad, the Red Devils are likely to qualify for the Round of 16 without much trouble from Group G, which also has England, Panama and Tunisia.

However, a big test awaits them in the quarter-final round as they are likely to face Brazil or holders Germany in the quarter-final. The last-eight round is decisive as Martinez's men may get the much-needed push to go the distance if they manage to win against either of the two teams.

IBTimes India has compiled a list of five players who are likely to shine for Belgium in Russia.

Kevin de Bruyne

The Manchester City midfielder has been churning out phenomenal performances under Pep Guardiola over the last two seasons. De Bruyne scored eight goals and came up with 15 assists, playing a key role in the Citizens' title-winning league run last season.

Known for his vision, de Bruyne is a headache for the opposition backline as he finds spaces that not many could have even thought of. Having shone at the club level, it's time for the 26-year-old to step up and deliver big for his country.

Romelu Lukaku

The powerful Manchester United striker adds additional firepower to the side. Flanked by captain Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens, the big man is a big threat to oppositions at the World Cup.

Lukaku is heading to Russia on the back of a more-than-decent debut season with United. He scored 16 league goals and five in the Champions League for Jose Mourinho's side.

Thibaut Courtois

The Chelsea goalkeeper is widely regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in world football. He is one of the main contenders for the golden glove award, given his record with the Belgian senior national side over the years.

He is certainly the preferred choice over Liverpool's Simon Mignolet, who struggled to get game time at Anfield in the recently-concluded league season.

Apart from his quick reflexes and positional sense, the tall custodian with good reach is exceptional in the air.

Jan Vertonghen

The most capped player of Belgium may have to shoulder extra responsibility at the back, given the injury concerns surrounding Vincent Kompany.

The defensive mainstay is known for his tactical brilliance and brings in a ton of experience to the squad. Vertonghen, the center-back, will be key to the set-up as he adds balance to the attack-oriented team.

Eden Hazard

Despite not having a single decent season with Chelsea so far, Hazard heads into the tournament as one of the major threats to Belgium's oppositions. With 82 caps and 21 goals for Belgium, the 27-year-old knows how to score goals at the highest level.

The skipper though suffered an injury scare as he limped out of Belgium's 4-1 win over Costa Rica earlier this week. Martinez has played down serious concerns but it remains to be seen if Hazard can get fit in time for their tournament opener.