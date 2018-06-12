As the excitement grows and grows as each day passes before the start of any World Cup, so do the hopes of England fans, with the majority expecting their team to finally end the drought and lift the Jules Rimet trophy.

That, at least is the case before the start of most World Cups, but not this time, not for the 2018 World Cup. The hopes and expectations are a little different with not too many expecting their side to do too much in Russia.

If the lowered expectations will end up working in England's favour or not, remains to be seen, but, on paper at least, Gareth Southgate's men have the talent to trouble most sides, even if they are nowhere near as good as some of the favourites for this tournament.

In the last edition in Brazil, England flattered to deceive one more time, failing to even make it to the knockout rounds of the World Cup, even if, in their defence, they were placed in the Group of death.

This time around, they have a relatively comfortable group to hurdle through, even with Belgium to cope with. Considering the other two sides are Tunisia and Panama, England really should make it to the last 16, at least.

Southgate has put his faith in youth, and it will be interesting to see how the young side copes under the pressure.

England open their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on Monday, 18 June, with that match taking place in Volgograd.

IBTimes, India has compiled a list of the five players that will help England make a deep run in this 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia. Check the list out below.

Jordan Pickford:

Expected to win the No.1 battle over Jack Butland, Pickford really needs to bring his A-game to this World Cup. One mistake is all it takes in this high-stakes tournament to get knocked out, and Southgate will hope his lack of experience will not count against him.

Kyle Walker:

Might seem an odd pick, but Walker brings a lot of versatility to the England squad, and irrespective of where he plays, he is going to be a crucial cog in the wheel. At the moment, it looks like Walker will play on the right of a back three, rather than his preferred wing-back/full-back spot, and to be fair he has looked composed in that position. He will need to be that and more at this World Cup.

Dele Alli:

Might not be the most popular of players, especially for opposition fans, but there is no denying his talent. Alli is someone who can create and score goals with his ability to ghost in late into the box set to be crucial.

Raheem Sterling:

If he could finish better, Sterling would be an absolute world beater. Nevertheless, Sterling is coming off a brilliant season with Manchester City, and England need his attacking ability to come to the fore at this World Cup.

Harry Kane:

The most important player for England. Natural goalscorer and the captain for England for this World Cup. Kane was extremely disappointing in Euro 2016, and if England are to threaten the big boys, Kane cannot leave his scoring boots home this time.