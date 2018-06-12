The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is clearly at the peak of his performance, and Portugal will look to cash in on that to make their way through Russia. At 33, Rolando may be one of the oldest players on the squad, but his form clearly outweighs any concerns of age.
Name: Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro
Age: 33
Date of Birth: February 5, 1985
Place of Birth: Funchal, Portugal
Position: Centre Forward
Height: 1.87m
Weight: 84kg
International Caps: 150
International Goals: 81
Shirt Number: 7
Current Club: Real Madrid
2017/18 Season stats:
- La Liga: 26 goals, 5 assists in 27 games
- Champions League: 15 goals, 3 assists in 13 games
- FIFA Club World Cup: 2 goals in 2 games
Notable Achievements: Has won 5 Ballon d'Or's, equalling Messi's record.