The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is clearly at the peak of his performance, and Portugal will look to cash in on that to make their way through Russia. At 33, Rolando may be one of the oldest players on the squad, but his form clearly outweighs any concerns of age.

Name: Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro

Age: 33

Date of Birth: February 5, 1985

Place of Birth: Funchal, Portugal

Position: Centre Forward

Height: 1.87m

Weight: 84kg

International Caps: 150

International Goals: 81

Shirt Number: 7

Current Club: Real Madrid

2017/18 Season stats:

La Liga : 26 goals, 5 assists in 27 games

: 26 goals, 5 assists in 27 games Champions League : 15 goals, 3 assists in 13 games

: 15 goals, 3 assists in 13 games FIFA Club World Cup: 2 goals in 2 games

Notable Achievements: Has won 5 Ballon d'Or's, equalling Messi's record.