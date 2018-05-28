Esha Gupta is no stranger to troll and yet again she was slammed for flaunting her ample assets in her latest photoshoot. But the actress showed no mercy to the troll and shut him down in the most badass way possible.

It so happened that Esha, who is known for posting sizzling pictures on social media, recently uploaded a few pictures from her latest photoshoot which was done by celebrity photographer Rahul Jhangiani. And there is no doubt that the Jannat 2 actress was looking breathtakingly sensuous. She was wearing a plunging neckline attire showing off ample assets and strike a pose flaunting her toned legs.

While her fans were going gaga over her beauticious looks, a user was not happy with Esha's skin show in the photoshoot. He accused her of instigating sexual assault among people by stripping down and flaunting too much skin on a public platform. He also tried to remind the actress of her own statement calling for a ban on rape in the country.

But Esha was not one of the silent spectators. She gave it back to the troll in her own inimitable style and said, "SON, STFU...Loser."

After the troll's remark on Esha, her fans also jumped to her rescue and started hitting back at the user for saying nasty things about her.

On the work front, Esha, who was last seen in Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho in 2017, will be next seen in director J P Dutta's upcoming war drama Paltan which also stars Harshvardhan Rane, Arjun Rampal, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Jimmy Shergill and Sonu Sood in lead roles.