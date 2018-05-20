Bollywood diva Esha Gupta is one actress who often sets Instagram on fire with her sizzling photos, but she gets trolled for the same reason too. However, looks like she has now learnt "the subtle art of not giving a f*ck".

Esha shared a picture on Instagram that shows her holding a book titled "the subtle art of not giving a f*ck". While the book itself seems to be interesting enough, the Baadshaho actress made the picture more eye-catching by showing her middle finger.

Along with showing middle finger, Esha made a caption saying that she never "gave a f*ck". The picture received several reactions from her followers. While some just loved Esha's quirky side, some others as expected made nasty comments.

Esha's Instagram photos are most of the times highly sensuous in nature. Although she gets trolled for the pictures, she truly doesn't care about it, and her "middle finger" gesture suggests the same.

Later, the bold diva shared some more photos, flaunting her curves. First, she stunned her fans with some Saree pictures, and then she posted videos from her latest sexy photoshoot.

Earlier, Esha had grabbed maximum eyeballs with a series of topless and semi-nude pictures on social media. After sharing some super-hot lingerie photos, the 32-year-old actress had shown her oomph factor by posting a number of topless and semi-nude photos from a photoshoot.

Diamonds everywhere A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on May 15, 2018 at 12:38am PDT

Yesterday for #highfever ? @saniya_shadadpuri A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on May 15, 2018 at 12:40am PDT

Apart from being highly talked about for her boldness, Esha had faced scores of vulgar comments as well. But as always, she had chosen to just ignore the trolls.

Recently, she was in the news when it had appeared that she was dating celebrity designer Nikhil Thampi. In one of the Instagram posts, she had even addressed the man as "boyfriend". She had later clarified saying that they were just friends.

"Ok guys he is one of my closest best friend. we love each other, as friends. JUST FRIENDS..he's one of my bffs n m very lucky to have him.. @nikhilthampi why don't you love me back eh? Anyways hope this clarifies all the media reports..also, find me a man someone been single forever.. thanks [sic]," she had said in another social media