After months of speculations, actor Arjun Rampal and wife Mehr Rampal have officially announced separation. Arjun and Mehr have been married for 20 years and have two daughters Mahikaa (16) and Myra (13).

In a statement issued to the Bombay Times, the couple revealed that they have mutually decided to part ways, but they refused to reveal the reason behind their separation.

"We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations, henceforth," the couple said in the statement.

"After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth.

"We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey.

"Both of us being extremely private people feel strange to be making this statement, but such are the circumstances of our lives. Where the truth can get distorted and lost.

"We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly, for our children Mahikaa and Myra. We would, therefore, appreciate our privacy through this time. Thank all for their support. Relationships can end, but love lives on.

"We won't be commenting on this any further."

Arjun and Mehr got married in 1998. From past couple of years, there have been rumours about trouble in their paradise. When Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan announced that they are separation, rumours stated that Arjun was the reason. Recently, it was reported that Arjun is not living with his wife.

