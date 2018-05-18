Arjun Rampal is having trouble in his paradise as the Daddy actor is not living with his wife and model Mehr Jessia, according to reports.

Earlier, rumours about Arjun getting close to Sussanne Khan had gone viral and that reportedly resulted in a fallout between Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne. Reports even suggested that Mehr and Arjun's relationship started getting bitter.

The couple tried to give their marriage another shot by going on vacations along with daughters Mahikaa and Myra. It looked like all was good between them and they were a happy family again but some issues struck their happy marriage in such a way that Arjun moved out of the house. He is now living alone, Spotboye reported.

According to the gossip site, the couple was involved in an ugly spat at socialites Aditya Garware and Renu Chainani's pre-wedding bash last year. Mehr and Sussanne, who were not on talking terms, remained cordial at the party and spent time in the same group. But the two got into an ugly spat, following which Mehr stormed out of the party, while Arjun was busy DJing.

Fashion designer Surily Goel, who is close to both of them, tried to resolve this matter and cool things down but eventually failed at it. Surily followed Mehr to her home and tried to convince her but she was strong with her decision.

Arjun, meanwhile, has not responded about him living separately.

On the work front, the actor has an upcoming film releasing on October 26. The movie is titled Nastik and will be directed by Shailesh Verma.