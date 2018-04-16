Global skincare company Nivea had roped in Arjun Rampal as its brand ambassador in 2013 but looks like the time is up for the Daddy actor!

After 5 years, the brand's growing customer base was looking for a younger and newer star and they chose Ranveer Singh, Mumbai Mirror reported.

If the speculations are to be believed, Ranveer Singh has been signed for a whopping amount after he recently lost a project to Aamir Khan for a mobile brand — well that should compensate for the losses, isn't it?

This is not the first time when brands have surprised us by changing the brand ambassadors. Thums Up had made headlines by replacing Ranveer Singh with Salman Khan in 2016. Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor were also replaced by Sidhharth Malhotra and Deepika Padukone by Oppo.

After Arjun Rampal's film Daddy failed at the box office, the actor is said to return to movies with 3 new projects. "I am now working on JP Dutta's film Paltan. I am also doing a film called Nastik with Shailesh Varma. There is another film, which I will be announcing very soon," Arjun told a leading publication.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's professional front seems to be interesting. The Padmaavat actor will be playing a rapper in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, also starring Alia Bhatt. He will also begin shooting for Rohit Shetty's Simmba, also starring Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara in the lead role.