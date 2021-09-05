Denmark became the latest country alongside the US and UK announcing that it would not recognize the newly claimed Taliban government in Afghanistan. The Foreign Minister of Denmark, Jeppe Kofod said that the country's leadership is concerned about its efforts in building peace in Afghanistan in the last two decades. He also went on to add that Denmark will not recognize the Taliban government. Denmark now joins the ranks of countries that have refused to recognize the Taliban rule, which is expected to be declared soon.

The European country admitted that the Taliban government was not created legally and that the group had taken control of the country not in a peaceful manner. As per Kofod, Denmark will work to maintain the development efforts done in the war-torn country, but it will not recognize any Taliban-led administration in Kabul.

Recognising Taliban rule in Afghanistan

It is pertinent to note that aside from Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada have all refused to recognize the Taliban administration, which was founded by using arms and weaponry to muzzle the reigning government. Other countries such as Pakistan, Russia, Turkey, and China, on the other hand, have praised the Taliban government. The Taliban is seeking worldwide recognition and establishing diplomatic channels as it prepares to announce its government in the coming days.

'Afghanistan, a wakeup call for European Union'

The security difficulties posed by the upheaval in Afghanistan should serve as a wake-up call for the European Union, according to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who also urged the EU to be more ambitious in terms of defence and global leadership.

"Europe beside China and the United States should aspire to become the world's third most powerful superpower. Let us open our eyes; we are confronting threats, and we can no longer rely on US protection," Le Maire told reporters at an annual business conference in Cernobbio on Lake Como.