As various countries around the world are fast-tracking vaccinations in hopes to end the pandemic, there's one major challenge that will easily impact cross-country travels. India and EU Member States have already engaged in a diplomatic retaliation over the issue of vaccines after the members of 27-nation grouping did not accept Covishield and Covaxin for its Digital COVID certificate or Green Pass, which is mandatory if Indian travellers need to visit any of the European Union countries.

The EU Digital COVID certificates will be rolled out on Thursday as a way to facilitate free movement during COVID pandemic. As per the framework, persons who have taken vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be exempted from travel restrictions within the EU region.

Only four vaccines have been approved under the programme, which includes Vaxzevria (Oxford-AstraZeneca), Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech), Spikevax (Moderna) and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson). Ironically, Vaxzevria is exactly the same as Covishield, but EU still failed to recognise it. As for Covaxin, it is yet to get approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO), which is an important aspect of EU's checklist.

India proposes quid pro quo

With this revelation, India isn't sitting idle. According to sources familiar with the matter, India has asked the members of the EU to individually consider allowing Indians who have been administered with Covishield and Covaxin and wish to travel to Europe.

"We have requested EU member states to individually consider extending similar exemption to those persons who have taken COVID-19 vaccines in India, that is Covishield and Covaxin, and accept the vaccination certificate issued through the CoWIN portal," PTI reported, citing a source.

In order to persuade the EU members to accept the vaccines administered in India for its Green Pass, India has proposed a quid pro quo. In return for its request, India has promised to exempt mandatory quarantine for all those who are carrying EU Digital COVID certificate.

"We have also conveyed to EU member states that India will institute a reciprocal policy for recognition of the EU Digital Covid Certificate," it added.

The report also added that the authenticity of vaccination certification can be verified on the CoWIN portal. The individual EU member states have the flexibility to accept COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorised at the national level or by the WHO.

To further the agenda, Union Minister S Jaishankar discussed the issue of inclusion of Covishield in the EU digital COVID certificate scheme with Josep Borrell Fontelles, the High Representative of the European Union on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Italy.