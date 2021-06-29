As the Covid vaccination in India is progressing steadily, permission has been granted to Moderna, the first internationally developed vaccine. Dr. VK Paul, member-health Niti Ayog revealed that this new permission is only for restricted use. He also stated that Moderna will be administered in two doses.

After Moderna, the Pfizer vaccine will be also imported

The Central government also noted that the Pfizer vaccine will be also imported soon to the country. If the Pfizer vaccine also receives approval in the nation, then Indians will have an option to chose a coronavirus jab from five different brands, Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines.

According to PTI sources, the Moderna vaccine will be imported to India by pharmaceutical giant Cipla. It should be also noted that there will be no bridging trials in India for Moderna vaccines.

Vaccination to prevent the third wave of the pandemic in India

Medical experts all across the world strongly believe that the only way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic is by ramping up the vaccination rollout. Even though no vaccine will offer complete protection against the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) assures that receiving the Covid jabs could reduce the risk of infection-related complications.

In India, the second wave of Covid triggered by the Delta variant has now waned. However, medical experts are worried about a potential third wave of the pandemic which could hit soon. In the meantime, a new variant of Covid named Delta Plus has been also discovered in India. As little is known about this variant, experts are still unclear whether the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus will drive the third wave in India.

The only possible way before medical experts to prevent a deadly third wave of coronavirus is by ramping up the vaccination program as it will give the virus very little time to infect and evolve.