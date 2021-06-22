As the second wave of Covid and the third wave scare is peaking up, medical experts have warned that people with autoimmune inflammatory arthritis should be very careful, as coronavirus-related complications could be high among these patients. It has been already proved that Covid could turn deadly among people with systemic illness, which clearly hints at the fact that inflammatory arthritis (IA) patients should take necessary precautions to avoid contracting the pandemic.

Covid complications among autoimmune inflammatory arthritis patients

It should be noted that a patient with inflammatory arthritis especially the autoimmune forms, tends to be on immunosuppressive treatment regimens. Due to this factor, the possibilities of acquiring a quick-spreading pandemic like Covid, especially the Delta variant are very high. Moreover, patients with autoimmune inflammatory arthritis have a disturbed immune mechanism, which means they may develop Covid-related complications.

Even though there is no direct evidence that suggests elevated Covid complications among inflammatory arthritis patients, it is always recommended to be on guard.

Treating Covid among autoimmune inflammatory arthritis patients

If a person with autoimmune inflammatory arthritis patient contracts Covid, it is highly recommended to consult a medical expert.

"In case a patient with IA acquires COVID-19, it is advisable that the treating doctor consults with the patients' healthcare provider to modify or change any medications during the treatment of COVID-19. The priority should be to treat the COVID-19 infection and minimize the extent of the damage. Following recovery, intensive rehabilitation may be initiated to maintain systemic and joint function," said Dr. Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher, StemRx Bioscience Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Navi Mumbai, The Health Site reports.

Patients with autoimmune inflammatory arthritis can also receive the coronavirus vaccine. However, Mahajan revealed that it is advisable to check with the healthcare practitioner before vaccination so that the treatment plan and medications can be changed if necessary.