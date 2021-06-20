The Covid pandemic in Brazil is showing no signs of slowing down, and it is choking the entire nation with its deadly killing spree. According to the latest updates, coronavirus infection has killed 5,00,000 people in Brazil, as the South American giant faces the heat posed by the third wave of the pandemic.

Brazil facing the heat of Covid third wave

It should be noted that Brazil is now the only country next to the United States to surpass 5,00,000 Covid-related deaths, and this toll is expected to reach new heights in the coming days considering the progress of the pandemic in the nation. In the last 24 hours, the country witnessed 2,301 deaths, and the average deaths in the past one week surpassed 2,000 for the first time since May 10.

Top epidemiologists in the country have warned that the sudden surge in fresh Covid cases could be indicating the arrival of the third wave of the pandemic. The vaccination rollout in the country is progressing at a snail pace, and moreover, several regions have already lifted coronavirus restrictions.

India to emerge as the next Covid epicenter

As Brazil is facing the third wave of the Covid pandemic, medical experts in India believe that the country could also face a potential third outbreak soon. Several states in India have already lifted coronavirus restrictions. Moreover, recent data suggest a drastic plummet in the sale of face masks and sanitizers, which clearly indicates that people in the nation are hesitant to follow Covid safety protocols. In Kerala, beverage outlets were recently opened, and most of the centers witnessed thousands lined up in queues without following any safety measures.

Recently, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria had suggested that the third wave of Covid in India is not just inevitable, but will happen in the next six to eight weeks.

"As we have started unlocking, there is again a lack of Covid-appropriate behavior. We don't seem to have learned from what happened between the first and the second wave. Again crowds are building up, people are gathering. It will take some time for the number of cases to start rising at the national level. Third-wave is inevitable and it could hit the country within the next six to eight weeks, maybe a little longer," Guleria told NDTV.