Imran, a resident of Asarfia Masjid Nagar in Ghaziabad, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing a cow to trigger communal tensions in the NCR.

On the day of Holi (March 21), Imran and his associates – Parvez, Lukman and Inshallam – had allegedly killed a cow in Harsh Vihar and scattered the mutilated body near the boundary wall of Arora farms.

The incident made many protest against the slaughter. However, before the protests became violent, law enforcement managed to bring it down. The police also spoke to the elders of both the communities to gain their confidence and get them to help into not escalating the issue.

The police began to investigate the matter and managed to nab Imran's associates. They were not able to find Imran since he was on the run. A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on information on Imran. The associates confessed that the cow slaughter was Imran's doing and he had killed the animal in the early hours of March 21 and scattered the body parts.

It was difficult to catch Imran because he kept moving from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh and at one point, he even fled to Uttarakhand.

However, the police managed to catch him from Harsh Vihar and he confessed to his crimes. He said that he managed to procure the bovine animal easily since his family is involved in buying and selling of cattle.

Imran is no stranger to arrests. In 2016, he was charged under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act for poisoning and killing a buffalo. A case was registered against him in the same year under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, reports India Today.