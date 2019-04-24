Dalit leader and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Vijay Sampla, who was denied a ticket by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha election, lashed out at the saffron party saying the party had committed 'cow slaughter'.

The sitting MP from the Hoshiarpur constituency came under huge embarrassment after being denied renomination by the party. BJP has allotted ticket to Phagwara MLA Som Prakash to contest from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

Taking to Twitter Sampla wrote: "Bahut dukh hua, Bhajpa (BJP) ne gau hatya kar di (I felt very sad. The BJP has committed cow slaughter)." In another tweet, the top Dalit leader in the state sought to present his clean credentials and asked the party what was his fault and why he was dropped from the Hoshiarpur seat. "You should have pointed out any fault. What is my fault?" he tweeted in Hindi.

Enraged over the apathy of the BJP, Sampla had removed - Chowkidar - from his Twitter handle. Sampla had won the Hoshiarpur seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of over 13,500 votes against Congress candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee.

All 13 seats of Punjab will go to polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha 2019 elections i.e. on May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.