The president of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council, Darvesh Singh, was shot dead by a lawyer at the Agra Civil Court on Wednesday. It comes two days after her election.

The incident occurred at 2.30 pm when Darvesh Singh was attending a welcome ceremony. She was attacked by Manish Sharma.

According to police, Sharma fired thrice before also shot himself. He has been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Sharma is said to be a long term acquaintance of Singh. The pistol recovered from the scene of the crime is licensed.