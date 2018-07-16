The Delhi High Court on July 16 said that actors cannot be held liable for the dialogues while hearing a plea filed by a Congress member Rajiv Sinha. The politician had filed a case against Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sacred Games' producers to remove questionable portions from the series.

The Netflix web series has landed in a legal soup over its certain content that purportedly insulted former prime minister and Congress President Rahul Gandhi's father Rajiv Gandhi.

The court will now hear the matter on Thursday.

The controversy over the web series started when a complaint was filed by Rajiv Sinha, a Congress member from West Bengal, alleging that the series was "misrepresenting facts during his (Rajiv Gandhi) regime".

Earlier, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had said that the views of a character in a web-series can never change the fact that his father "lived and died in the service of India".

"BJP/RSS believe the freedom of expression must be policed & controlled. I believe this freedom is a fundamental democratic right. My father lived and died in the service of India. The views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that. #SacredGames," he tweeted.

While the series' co-director Anurag Kashyap hailed RaGa's comment on freedom on expression, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar lashed out at the politician for not lending him support when his 2017 film Indu Sarkar was facing a severe backlash from Congress workers.

Sacred Games, which is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 thriller novel by the same name, has aired all 8 episodes on the streaming platform.

Produced by the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment's Phantom Films joint venture, the series stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead roles along with Kubbra Sait and Rajshri Deshpande in prominent roles.

(With ANI Inputs)