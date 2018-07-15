Madhur Bhandarkar is not happy with Congress President Rahul Gandhi's comment on Netflix's web series Sacred Games controversy. Rahul said that "freedom of expression is a fundamental democratic right." The filmmaker has questioned the politician about why he did not come out in support when his 2017 political thriller Indu Sarkar faced the heat from Congress supporters.

"Dear @RahulGandhi ji here is a compilation of the harrowing experience I had when ur party workers tried to police & control my FOE during my film #InduSarkar I was hounded at various cities to 5 star hotel to the censor board office. I requested 4 ur support but u didn't," Bhandarkar tweeted.

He also shared a video showing Congress workers staging protest against him and threatening him ahead of the release of the film, which was set against the backdrop of the 1975-77 Emergency period. Congress supporters then had conjectured that the film was an attempt to portray former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi in a negative light.

Meanwhile, Sacred Games' director Anurag Kashyap along with Swara Bhasker, Atul Kasbekar and others have appreciated RaGa's comment on freedom of expression.

"It is impressive that a mainstream politician like Rahul Gandhi is taking this clear and progressive stand on freedom of expression and censorship. Also it's gracious and mature that he is able to set aside the personal for the larger goal of democratic rights. Credit where due," Swara Bhasker tweeted.

Sacred Games series, on the other hand, is currently facing a legal troubel over the removal of an episode for allegedly insulting former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Based on author Vikram Chandra's eponymous novel, the show has references to the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi government, as well as the Bofors scandal and the Shah Bano case that created a storm during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure as Prime Minister.

The Delhi High Court will hear the plea filed against Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the producers by a Congress leader Rajiv Sinha on July 16.

Meanwhile, check out Madhur Bhandarkar's tweet here: