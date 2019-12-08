At least 43 people were killed and over a dozen others injured on Sunday, December 8, when a fire broke out at a bag manufacturing factory in Delhi's Rani Jhansi Road market.

Most of the people who died were labourers who were sleeping at the factory when the fire broke out at 5 am. So far, more than 50 people have been rescued and shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and Lady Harding Hospital. Around 35 fire trucks have been rushed to the spot to control the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Due to the scale of the incident, the death toll is expected to rise.