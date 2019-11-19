A massive fire broke out in a paper godown in Outer Delhi's Bakoli Industrial area on Tuesday, November 19.

There was no casualties or injuries reported at the time of filing the report.

15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call regarding the fire was received at around 1.41 pm, the fire department told a news agency.

The fire personnel are trying to douse the flames.

Two days back, in another similar incident, a 95-year-old Church was reduced to ashes in a devastating fire in Meghalaya. A couple residing next to the devastated Church at Qualapatty area died due to "suffocation".

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)