Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha sharing sisterly love on social media is giving her millions of followers sibling goals. The duo is often spotted twinning and traveling together. Just like any common siblings, the Padukone sisters have an equally affectionate bond with each other.

The Bollywood starlet took to Instagram to share a meme sent to her by her sister that describes the difference in Deepika's behavior at home and public. The meme is a collage of two pictures of a dog with different expressions in each picture.

Deepika captioned it as: "after a hard day at work, this is what my little sister sends me!!! Love you AP!@anishapadukone (sic)."

Soon after this post, Deepika again shared a picture with her sister and her friend. The three can be seen binging on laddus and looking funny.

The caption read: when your mother tells you to finish everything that's on your plate!!!(& that's for bullying me in public @anishapadukone

Anisha and Deepika are daughters of Badminton Player Prakash Padukone and Ujjala. They're setting some really high sister goals. The unconditional love shared by the two is evident through how they often pull each other's leg in humorous ways on social media platforms.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was much appreciated for her performance in Padmavat by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress has not yet signed any other film and the reason is assumed to be related to her wedding rumors with Ranveer Singh. The actress also managed to impress everyone with her looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2018, where she looked absolutely stunning in every attire she chose. The superstar is gaining international popularity, which increases her chances to go on the same path as Priyanka Chopra.