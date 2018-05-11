We have seen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone slaying the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival in the past. This year there are two more additions to the club, Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi. And, they looked stunning.

Deepika Padukone wore a sheer gown by Zuhair Murad.The sleeveless and perfectly fitted embroidered gown had a plunging neckline and came with a matching cape. Her earrings were by Lorraine Schwartz. Deepika also decided to change her hairstyle for the red carpet look and let her hair down in loose curls, instead of her usual hair-do, which is either a bun or a pigtail.

On the other hand, Kangana wore a shimmery black Sabyasachi saree in the Indian Pavillion and gave off a retro vibe. The actress looked like a classy old-school Bollywood heroine from the 70s.

For the red carpet, she wore a Zuhair Murad sheer gown with dull grey sequined embellishments and a trail. As Kangana has a radiant skin that does not need much makeup, she chose to keep it simple with nude lips, light-toned eyeshadow, and thick brows. The actress looked like a goddess as she confidently walked the red carpet with a look that turned heads.

Huma Qureshi wore a dark beige suit by Nikhil Thampi, which had a heavy metallic design on the borders. Huma looked bold and sexy at the same time. Her hair was sleek and middle-parted, revealing her attractive full face. She wore metallic eyes and light colored lipstick.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will also be seen at the red carpet. Stay tuned.