Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to make her debut in the social media world by joining Instagram just before her appearance at the 71st Cannes Film Festival. The former Miss World will join Instagram the same day she is set to reach French Riviera to attend the international film festival.

But is it another stunt to promote the cosmetic brand she is endorsing. Remember in 2015 when she made her Twitter debut at the Cannes Film Festival? The actress had joined the social media platform for just a day to talk to her fans. She even shared clips and talked about her mother Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya and how they inspire her.

Now on the same day, as she is planning to reach the venue for the film festival, she will connect with her fans on Instagram. However, sources close to the actress say that she is joining Instagram because she wants to connect with her fans (India and abroad) directly.

With the Instagram account she is planning to keep her fans updated about her personal and professional life, a source close to the actress said.

"Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been a private person and her presence on the social media platform is basically her way of thanking all her well-wishers who have been hiving her so much love through the start of her career; a way to directly connect with them," read a press release from Aishwarya's team, reported the Press Trust of India.

But the question remains whether she will be active on Instagram after Cannes or will she disappear? Well, only time will tell.

The Bollywood diva and former Miss World will walk the red carpet this year May 12 and May 13 as the brand ambassador of cosmetics giant L'Oreal. Deepika Padukone has already reached French Riviera to attend the film festival, while Sonam Kapoor will attend the festival after Aishwarya's appearance.