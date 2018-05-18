The buzz around Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 2, which has now been released in theatres in India, is quite strong as Deadpool is one of the most favourite and unconventional superheroes from Marvel in the country. After receiving lots of early booking requests from fans and cinema owners, Vijay Singh, the CEO of Fox Star Studios, opened the advance ticket bookings earlier than usual given the exceptional buzz.

Moreover, Deadpool 2 Hindi version has the voice of the audience's favourite flamboyant star Ranveer Singh who is seen delivering a lot of expletives in the movie. The cuss words have been included in the movie taking the Indian audience's taste and their use of everyday slang into consideration.

And ever since Ranveer was announced as Deadpool for the Hindi version, the actor has been flaunting a popular slang 'Maushichi' on his Instagram and custom printed T-shirts which is popularly synonymous with Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff.

Many of us know where did the 'maushichi g**d' slang comes from and how it has a Jackie Shroff connection. For those living under a rock, let us tell you that Jackie Shroff uttered the slang in a blooper video when he was trying to deliver his lines for an anti-polio ad campaign in the past.

Watch the video here:

The 'maushichi' slang soon became household and many incorporated into their everyday conversation. The same slang will now be heard from the horse's mouth in the Hindi version of Deadpool 2.

After learning about the slang being used in the Marvel superhero movie, Jackie Shroff felt quite amused and worried at the same time. Here's why.

"I am happy that it has become iconic [laughs]. It's interesting that they have used it in a Hollywood film. [But] when I said it, I did so in jest. People need to understand that as actors, we try to de-stress by joking around. But, I would like to tell kids that they should learn good things rather than pick up [the habit of using] slang," Jackie Shroff was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

Deadpool 2 tells the story of an adult superhero with a twisted sense of humour. Based on Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, Deadpool is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary. The sequel also features Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic and Leslie Uggam. The movie is now open to theatres for a showdown.