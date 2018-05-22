Rumours of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dating have been making the headlines for about five years now. The couple, who have been in the news since they worked in Ram Leela in 2013, have never really confirmed their relationship status but they love dropping hints about their affair on social media in form of adorable comments and sneaky hints.

In a new interview, the actress shared what she loves about Ranveer and it has nothing to do with his energy. The actress, who spoke to Filmfare Middle East, revealed that she is bored of people telling her that they love Ranveer's energy.

She told the publication that there is more to the actor that just energy. "I am bored when people say they love his energy. The man has so much more! He is an extremely good human being. He is kind and good to people. He is very real, emotional and sensitive. He is a man who is not afraid to cry and I love that about him. He is a man!" she said.

Now that is relationship goals right there! Deepika and Ranveer share a bond that is so precious and it is evident in movies they have worked in together like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and even a small role in Finding Fanny.

And rumours are high that their relationship could step into the next level by the end of this year. Speculations are doing the rounds that the two actors will follow Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's steps and could probably tie the knot by the end of this year in a foreign location.

On the work front, Ranveer has a busy year ahead. He will star in Simmba and Gully Boy. Whereas Deepika Padukone is not signing any movies yet. A source told Asian Age that the actress has not movies in her kitty because "Deepika is no more content playing the conventional leading lady. It has to be a script that offers her as much to do as the male protagonist."