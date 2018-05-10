Sonam Kapoor turned Sonam K Ahuja earlier this week following her nuptials with Anand Ahuja. The who's who of Bollywood were present at the wedding, including Ranveer Singh, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan among others.

The wedding attendance did not see Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. The two actresses were in New York attending the 2018 Met Gala.

We earlier reported that despite Sonam's busy yet fun-filled reception, Ranveer made time to react to Deepika's Met Gala 2018 dress and now, it seems like the Padmaavat actor took some timeout to call his co-star amidst the crazy wedding party.

Photos from the reception venue spot Ranveer making a 3AM call to his rumored girlfriend while she was attending the Oscars of Fashion. An unknown person captured the actor on a call and Deepika Padukone fanclub commented that he must be calling his "bae".

In no time, Deepika responded to the post with a heart emoji! Isn't that a confirmation that they are mad in love? The couple have not officially announced their relationship but rumors are high that Ranveer and Deepika could tie the knot by the end of this year.

Reports suggest that Deepika and Ranveer are looking for an international venue for their wedding just like Virat Kohli and Anuskha Sharma.

As of now, Deepika is headed to the French Riviera to make an appearance at the 71st Cannes Film Festival. After she made heads turn at the Met Gala 2018 in a gorgeous red Prabal Gurung gown, Deepika made a stunning airport appearance announcing her touch down at the event.

She returns to the prestigious film festival to represent the beauty brand L'Oreal Paris. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and newly married Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will also be representing the brand on separate days at the event.