Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted looking like a goddess at the Met Gala Extravaganza. While Sonam Kapoor's wedding was all over the news, the 'Bharat' actress couldn't attend the grand event.

Priyanka made it up to her on Twitter by posting a heartfelt message congratulating Sonam on her wedding to her long-term boyfriend, Anand Ahuja.

Congratulations @sonamakapoor and @anandahuja on your big day!! I’m so bummed I couldn’t be there for the elegance that was your wedding. I wish you the happiest life always! Much love ? — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 8, 2018

To which Sonam Kapoor, who has now changed her name on twitter to Sonam K. Ahuja, had a gracious response.

Love you peecee! missed you! https://t.co/QedIDYvwH7 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 9, 2018

The star-studded wedding was attended by the who's who of the film industry, which comes as no surprise since the Kapoor family is a well-known name in Bollywood. Superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan were present to celebrate with and congratulate the bride and groom. The ceremonies and celebrations held in Mumbai spanned over two days, May 7 and 8.

Following the hype surrounding the wedding, videos and photos of the ceremonies have gone viral. Some of the biggest names in the industry can be seen dancing and singing to popular Bollywood numbers. Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh seemed really excited and energetic at the celebrations.

Sonam was seen happily dancing and singing at her sangeet, celebrating the start of a new chapter with her long-term boyfriend. She looked exceptionally stunning on the D-Day. The much-talked-about bridal attire was worth the wait. The bride looked really charming and beautiful in red, with jewelry fit for royalty.