Celebrities looked mesmerizing at this year's Metropolitan Museum of Art charity gala Monday, and Indian actors Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone also made stunning appearances on the red carpet.

Not only the Met Gala, the after-party was also star studded, and was held at the Standard Hotel in New York City.

The Quantico actress slayed her after party look in a black pantsuit with golden streaks. She completed her look with red lipstick.

Meanwhile, Padukone's outfit was a little disappointing as she chose to repeat a velvet yellow Sandro Paris jacket that she wore at a party thrown by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan earlier.

Take a look at the pictures below.

Bringing so much badassery and oomph at the #MetGala after-party! ? @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/DKVm5w4iSk — Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) May 8, 2018

The Padmaavat actress did not make heads turn at the Met Gala red carpet, and her look failed to match the tone of this year's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination". She donned a gorgeous red Prabal Gurung gown accentuating her slender figure.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 8, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

On the other hand, Chopra wore a Ralph Lauren velvet gown embellished with golden embroidery. She accessorized it with a bejeweled hood and a long train.

Chopra's look was applauded on the internet as she chose her outfit adhering to the theme.