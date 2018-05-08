Kendall Jenner pulled off her inner angel in this year's Met Gala as per the theme "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." The Kar-Jenner sister donned an off-white colored off shoulder jumpsuit designed by Virgil Abloh.

But something happened with the 22-year-old on the red carpet. According to a report by US Weekly, Jenner's outfit seemed to be on the verge of making a disaster. An onlooker noticed that the supermodel snapped at momager Kris Jenner as she attempted to fix her daughter's dress.

According to the insider, Kendall was not interested in her mom's help. While Kris was trying to adjust the back of Jenner's jumpsuit following her arrival at Met Gala around 8 pm ET, the supermodel was seen whispering, "Mom, stop!"

However, the other members of Kardashian family arrived on the red carpet including Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Kylie walked on the red carpet donning a black Alexander Wang gown alongside her rapper beau Travis Scott. The makeup mogul was seen accentuating her post-baby body as the couple welcomed their first child Stormi Webster on February 1.

The insider told Us Weekly, "When Kylie saw her mom, she let out a big 'Hi!'" and Kris looked "really proud" at the time.

Reality star Kim Kardashian also appeared at the fashion Oscar wearing a custom-made chainmail Versace dress featuring crosses embroidered on the bodice and hip. This year she attended the event without her husband Kanye West.

According to PEOPLE, Kim joined her husband in Wyoming prior to the event.

"Kim happily joined Kanye in Jackson Hole. She wants to be supportive so he can finish his album," a source told the magazine. "The album has caused Kanye a lot of stress. He is a perfectionist and wants the music to be amazing."

The source further added, "Kim is absolutely concerned about Kanye. She likes being in Jackson Hole so she can keep an eye on his health. She wants to make sure he eats and sleeps enough. She doesn't want him to push himself beyond his limits. She wants a healthy Kanye."