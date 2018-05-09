Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's grand reception party saw many of the Bollywood's ex-lovers and rumored couples coming under one roof as they wished the newlyweds at The Leela in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 8. And when exes come together, awkward moments are inevitable.

The reception party saw Bollywood's most eligible bachelor Salman Khan arriving with his bodyguard Shera and others, while his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif turned at the event with her sister Isabelle Kaif.

Katrina Kaif's ex-lover Ranbir Kapoor also attended the star-studded event. He came together with his Brahmastra co-star and rumored lover Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

Alia Bhatt's ex-lover Sidharth Malhotra, who parted ways with the Raazi actress last year, also came under the same roof.

Race 3 actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is rumored to be dating Sidharth Malhotra, was also seen arriving with Salman Khan at the reception. Sidharth's growing closeness with Jacqueline was said to be the reason behind his split with Alia Bhatt.

Salman's another ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also present at the celebration. She arrived with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and posed for the shutterbugs.

Karisma Kapoor, who once got engaged to junior Bachchan in 2002, was also seen at Sonam Kapoor's reception. She was accompanied by her sister Kareena Kapoor and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor's ex-lover Shahid Kapoor was also seen attending the event with his wife Mira Rajput who is currently pregnant with their second child. The two were seen posing for the shutterbugs.

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty, who were rumored to have dated in the 90s, were also seen arriving with their respective spouses to bless the newlyweds.

While the exes may have desperately tried to avoid bumping into each other at the gathering, Varun Dhawan happily posed with his girlfriend and childhood friend Natasha Dalal for the shutterbugs at Sonam's grand reception party. The lovebirds are reportedly planning to tie the knot by the end of 2018.