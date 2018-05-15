The Padmavat actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are winning the hearts of the fans with their cute public display of love on social media. The couple is far away at the moment because Deepika is attending the 71st Cannes Film Festival and Ranveer is busy prepping for his upcoming film Simmba, but they keep sending each other adorable messages.

Deepika was spotted at the red carpet events of Cannes 2018 where she was slaying the party with her looks. The actress looked absolutely stunning in all the outfits she sported. Her recent look was in a pink ruffle dress with bold dark eyes and nude lips. The actress tied her hair up and looked really sexy.

The actress had shared the pics of her looks from the red carpet on her social media and Ranveer Singh left an adorable comment on the post. The actor wrote: "Arey Arey Gulaabo..."

Recently, during Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception, Ranveer Singh seen sitting on a staircase and calling someone. Deepika confirmed that the Simbaa actor was calling her. Their little displays of affection have won the internet's heart.

Earlier, Ranveer talked about Deepika to IANS, he said "It is a relationship of mutual admiration... I rate her very highly as an actor, and she doesn't."

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ranveer was quoted talking about how Deepika has evolved as an actor. He said, "Deepika is a very special person in my life. I admire her a lot and she is a brilliant actor. Her capabilities were discovered after Cocktail because it became a commercial success, but I had noticed it much earlier, starting with Love Aaj Kal and then Break Ke Baad and Lafangey Parindey. She is operating at an advanced level of performance right now. Having worked with her in Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and now Padmavat, you have to see it believe it, the way she works."

Apparently, the couple is ready to tie-the-knot really soon but there is no confirmation yet.