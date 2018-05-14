Over the weekend, several Bollywood stars were seen gracing the red carpet of 2018 Cannes Film Festival. The annual international festival, whose 71st edition began on May 8, was attended by actresses like Kangana Ranaut, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Huma Qureshi. But no one made heads turn the way Deepika Padukone did.

The Padmaavat actress proved the world that she could be the Queen of fashion when she slipped into several stunning outfits at the event. Her show-stealer outfit was the candy floss frilly pink dress by Ashi Studio. Her outfit received love from international media, Indian media, her rumored beau Ranveer Singh. And now, Anushka Sharma.

The Pari actress, who was rumored to be dating Ranveer, did not stop herself from complimenting Deepika over her choice of outfit. The actress took to the comments section of a Boomerang video and shared her thoughts on the outfit.

"Deepika you looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet," Anushka shared. Deepika took no time to thank her colleague and said, "Thank you so much Anushka!!! Lots of love!!!" The two stars exchanged a lot of hearts in their conversation.

The two actresses have never always been on their best terms. The two actresses have taken opportunities to take a dig at each other. However, this conversation seems like they have matured from that phase of life.

As for Deepika, there were several outfits that Deepika wore during her Cannes appearance this year. Her style swung from casual denim to the beautiful gowns. Deepika tutored fans on how to rock a pair of denim and white tee to look chic in two different ways during her Cannes 2018 visit. Check out her looks here:

